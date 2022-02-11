Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 227,810 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 6,639,685 shares.The stock last traded at $22.04 and had previously closed at $19.84.

The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.094 dividend. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -85.70%.

CCJ has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 45,417.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,101 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cameco by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cameco by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 477,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 6.34. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -319.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

