Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Shares Gap Down to $4.31

Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.31, but opened at $4.10. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 893,145 shares trading hands.

BBD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 1,146,373.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 515,868 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 166,510 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 13,629.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 186,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 185,083 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,507,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after buying an additional 160,537 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,670,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after buying an additional 37,143 shares during the period. 2.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

