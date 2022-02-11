Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Shares Gap Down to $90.21

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $90.21, but opened at $88.39. Cambridge Bancorp shares last traded at $88.39, with a volume of 1 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on CATC. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $615.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.99.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $43.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.93 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 13.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

