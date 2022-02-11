Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 63,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 43,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 32.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDA stock opened at $52.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.09. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $47.88 and a 1 year high of $58.17.

