Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Sema4 in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the third quarter worth about $115,000.

Get Sema4 alerts:

In other Sema4 news, CFO Isaac Ro sold 12,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $80,322.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Schadt sold 29,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $82,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,483 shares of company stock worth $251,246.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMFR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sema4 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sema4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sema4 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SMFR opened at $3.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.10. Sema4 Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $27.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $43.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sema4 Holdings Corp will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sema4 Company Profile

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.