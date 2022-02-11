Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Downgraded by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Utz Brands’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Utz Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered Utz Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.05.

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.30. Utz Brands has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $312.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.01 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

In other Utz Brands news, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $920,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd Staub acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.23 per share, with a total value of $28,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,573 over the last 90 days. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,033,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,283,000 after buying an additional 1,326,565 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,507,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,490 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 86,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

