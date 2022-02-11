US Bancorp DE Acquires 2,543 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 129.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ProPetro by 1,948.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in ProPetro in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get ProPetro alerts:

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $357,630.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PUMP opened at $11.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 3.08. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $13.99.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP).

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.