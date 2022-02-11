Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of HLF opened at $41.94 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a one year low of $36.52 and a one year high of $58.31. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.31.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.