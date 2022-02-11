Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Holdings Raised by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 10.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Science Applications International by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Science Applications International by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,739,000 after purchasing an additional 52,725 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,105.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $82.48 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $77.65 and a 1 year high of $98.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.32 and its 200-day moving average is $85.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 29.25%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair downgraded Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.60.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

