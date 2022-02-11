Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 58,980 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,980 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Kforce were worth $10,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kforce by 24.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Kforce during the third quarter worth $146,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kforce by 6,056.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 10,478 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kforce during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kforce by 6.7% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $2,597,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $72.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $81.47.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The company had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.25.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

