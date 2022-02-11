JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $114.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $114.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZBH. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.96.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH stock opened at $118.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $108.47 and a 52 week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.