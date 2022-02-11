Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) PT Lowered to $54.00 at Raymond James

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WPM. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

NYSE:WPM opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.79. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $809,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 732,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,286,000 after purchasing an additional 134,172 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 327,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.