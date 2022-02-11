Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) PT Lowered to $54.00 at Raymond James

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WPM. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.75.
NYSE:WPM opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.79. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.
