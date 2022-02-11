Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $108.40

Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 108.40 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 108.76 ($1.47), with a volume of 165107 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110 ($1.49).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.76) price target on shares of Target Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, November 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £674.82 million and a P/E ratio of 16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 115.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 117.88.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a GBX 1.69 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Target Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

About Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL)

Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.

