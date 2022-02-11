The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 72.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,757 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,068 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,840,000 after purchasing an additional 53,332 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,519,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,874,000 after purchasing an additional 150,844 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,778,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,420,000 after purchasing an additional 278,542 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 58,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 46.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BNS. upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

BNS opened at $73.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $55.35 and a 12 month high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.7817 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.