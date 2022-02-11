Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 9,616 Shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paysafe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paysafe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Paysafe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Paysafe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

Shares of Paysafe stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. Paysafe Limited has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $17.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $353.59 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Paysafe Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

