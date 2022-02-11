Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 31.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Baker Chad R purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $37.08. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.88%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

