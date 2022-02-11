Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 0.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 235,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 5.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,348,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 30.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 29,476 shares in the last quarter.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of PML stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.26. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $15.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.