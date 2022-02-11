Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 1,155 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in AES were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AES by 1.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AES by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in AES by 0.7% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 105,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in AES by 1.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 59,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

AES stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The AES Co. has a one year low of $21.51 and a one year high of $29.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average of $23.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AES’s dividend payout ratio is 81.82%.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

