Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Position in Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) by 94.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,678,541 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants during the second quarter valued at about $387,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants during the second quarter valued at about $1,540,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants during the second quarter valued at about $950,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 14.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 450,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 56,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATCX opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.48 million, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $15.40.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $138.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.60 million. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Technical Consultants from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other news, CAO Walter George Powell bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $91,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Parnell bought 3,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,842.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 31,063 shares of company stock valued at $274,509. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

