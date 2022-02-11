US Bancorp DE Sells 511 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 617 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Calix were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 7,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,007 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $509,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $1,618,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $4,750,250. 16.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on CALX shares. Westpark Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.88.

NYSE:CALX opened at $55.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.66. Calix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $80.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.61.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.92 million. Calix had a net margin of 35.09% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Calix’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

