Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) CFO Sells $1,555,000.00 in Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 5,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Walter Stanley Berman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

On Wednesday, February 9th, Walter Stanley Berman sold 7,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.37, for a total transaction of $2,235,590.00.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $315.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $306.73 and a 200-day moving average of $289.42. The company has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $212.79 and a one year high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,568,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,243,000 after purchasing an additional 354,421 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $82,602,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 85.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,490,000 after buying an additional 201,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 186.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 295,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,655,000 after buying an additional 192,615 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.77.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.