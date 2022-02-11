American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Bilibili by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $36.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Bilibili Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

