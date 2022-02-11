Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 10.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 39.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,401,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,283,000 after buying an additional 684,880 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,786,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,774,000 after buying an additional 495,097 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,380,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,446,000 after buying an additional 405,915 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 17.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,896,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,853,000 after buying an additional 287,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at about $29,780,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Shares of WCN opened at $122.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.81. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.02 and a twelve month high of $138.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.83, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $172,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.88.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.