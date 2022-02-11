Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936,884 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vroom were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Vroom by 29.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 17,106 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vroom by 2.0% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,244,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,881,000 after purchasing an additional 138,824 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vroom by 33.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vroom by 93.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,197,000 after purchasing an additional 728,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vroom during the third quarter worth $283,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Vroom from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM opened at $7.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.71. Vroom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $53.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $896.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.62 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $258,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

