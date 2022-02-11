Zacks Investment Research Lowers Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) to Sell

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates as a real estate finance and investment management company. The company’s investment programs focuses on loans and securities backed by commercial real estate assets. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc.is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

BXMT opened at $31.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day moving average is $31.72. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $26,327.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $55,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,935,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,498,000 after purchasing an additional 222,881 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,218,000 after purchasing an additional 104,815 shares during the period. 51.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

