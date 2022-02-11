AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. OTR Global cut AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $130.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35. AGCO has a 52-week low of $108.56 and a 52-week high of $158.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.25 and its 200 day moving average is $124.89.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.31. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,766,000 after purchasing an additional 18,943 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in AGCO by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,999,000 after acquiring an additional 229,423 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in AGCO by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 176,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,007,000 after acquiring an additional 56,861 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 590,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,356,000 after acquiring an additional 191,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

