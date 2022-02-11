AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. OTR Global cut AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.17.
Shares of AGCO stock opened at $130.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35. AGCO has a 52-week low of $108.56 and a 52-week high of $158.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.25 and its 200 day moving average is $124.89.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,766,000 after purchasing an additional 18,943 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in AGCO by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,999,000 after acquiring an additional 229,423 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in AGCO by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 176,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,007,000 after acquiring an additional 56,861 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 590,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,356,000 after acquiring an additional 191,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.
AGCO Company Profile
AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.
