Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades Vale (NYSE:VALE) to Outperform

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $20.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vale from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.59.

VALE stock opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $91.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. Vale has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Vale by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 194,710,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,441,305,000 after purchasing an additional 27,577,497 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vale by 916.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,794,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535,429 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Vale by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,753,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551,683 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Vale by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 43,804,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $998,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

