Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $21.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average of $19.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.94. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

In related news, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 54,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $1,188,127.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $3,912,149.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

