Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Sells $338,600.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $338,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $39.32 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $47.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day moving average of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 13.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,262,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,545 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 121.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,488,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,250,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,123,000 after acquiring an additional 108,816 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 24.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,014,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,752,000 after acquiring an additional 585,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,648,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,641,000 after acquiring an additional 53,725 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CYTK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.