Insider Selling: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) CFO Sells $369,980.00 in Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BFAM opened at $132.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $113.41 and a one year high of $182.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.59 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.56.

Several analysts have commented on BFAM shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

