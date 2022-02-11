134,000 Shares in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EAC. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Edify Acquisition by 716.6% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,059,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after purchasing an additional 929,400 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $6,110,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $4,828,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $2,668,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $2,102,000. 58.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EAC opened at $9.75 on Friday. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

