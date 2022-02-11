Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
REG stock opened at $70.50 on Wednesday. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $78.78.
About Regency Centers
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regency Centers (REG)
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.