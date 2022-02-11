Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

REG stock opened at $70.50 on Wednesday. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $78.78.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

