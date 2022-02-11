The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 1,703 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 11.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3,725.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 239,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,469,000 after buying an additional 233,675 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,152,000 after purchasing an additional 128,585 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 989.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,020,000 after acquiring an additional 47,672 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 103.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,198,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,545,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $101,408.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IIPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.43.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $191.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 80.69, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.91 and a 52 week high of $288.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.57%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

