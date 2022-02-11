The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 89,722 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 491,886 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,722 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBM stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.98.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

