The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 89,722 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 491,886 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,722 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HBM stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78.
Hudbay Minerals Profile
HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
