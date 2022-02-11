The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 60.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,556 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group during the third quarter valued at $44,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ICL Group by 30.6% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 24,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICL opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.53. ICL Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ICL Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1318 per share. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ICL Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

