Credit Suisse AG Has $4.91 Million Stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Crane were worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Crane during the third quarter worth $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Crane during the third quarter worth $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Crane by 215.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crane in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crane in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

In related news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $209,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.20.

NYSE CR opened at $102.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.88 and a 200-day moving average of $99.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.65. Crane Co. has a 52-week low of $81.58 and a 52-week high of $108.67.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.40%.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.