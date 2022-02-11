Credit Suisse AG Decreases Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $5,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth $804,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,144,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

NYSE:WTM opened at $1,051.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,023.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,069.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.50. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $978.51 and a 1-year high of $1,267.52.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $10.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $9.92. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WTM shares. TheStreet cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.