Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WING. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 8,152.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,230,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,178 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 871,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,290,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,177,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $146,107,000 after acquiring an additional 148,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 487,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,902,000 after acquiring an additional 131,139 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WING stock opened at $152.13 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.49 and a 1-year high of $187.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.88. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WING shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price (down from $178.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.28.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $3,322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

