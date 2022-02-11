Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,433 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.53.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $115.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.80, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.41 and a fifty-two week high of $140.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.49 and a 200 day moving average of $125.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -341.46%.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total transaction of $493,801.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $1,668,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,350 shares of company stock worth $2,694,256 over the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

