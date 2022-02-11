Barclays PLC Acquires 11,128 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 38,372.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,207,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,101,000 after purchasing an additional 46,862 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,794,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,647,000 after buying an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 648,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,399,000 after buying an additional 9,929 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 21.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 74,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 13,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSEM. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

TSEM opened at $35.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.32. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.31.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $386.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

