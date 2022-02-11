The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 19,569 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,569 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the third quarter worth about $70,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 18.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 18.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 3,272.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SILV opened at $7.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average of $7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.76.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SILV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

