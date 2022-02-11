The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 27,182 Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 335,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 27,182 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Euronav were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Euronav by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Euronav by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Euronav by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,398 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 9,029 shares during the period. 37.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Euronav alerts:

Shares of Euronav stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Euronav NV has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ING Group raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.