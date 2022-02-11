Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 67,503 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 47.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,503 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,929,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,266,000 after buying an additional 311,884 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,440,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,252,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,028,000 after buying an additional 65,110 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 2,550,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,567,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,511,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,763,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

PK opened at $19.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.10. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PK shares. UBS Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

