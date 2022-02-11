Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 67,503 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 47.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,503 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,929,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,266,000 after buying an additional 311,884 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,440,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,252,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,028,000 after buying an additional 65,110 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 2,550,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,567,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,511,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,763,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.
PK opened at $19.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.10. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.81.
Park Hotels & Resorts Profile
Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Park Hotels & Resorts (PK)
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK).
Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.