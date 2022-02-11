The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,312,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,070,000 after acquiring an additional 106,575 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in Under Armour by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,519,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,554,000 after buying an additional 223,651 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at $968,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Under Armour by 1,865.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 472,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after buying an additional 448,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UA shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Shares of UA opened at $17.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.89. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.30.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

