RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) will post sales of $24.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.99 million and the highest is $26.80 million. RedHill Biopharma posted sales of $21.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will report full year sales of $89.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.68 million to $92.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $115.73 million, with estimates ranging from $101.25 million to $130.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow RedHill Biopharma.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 361.74% and a negative net margin of 114.75%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

RDHL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 95,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

RDHL stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. RedHill Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $132.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.68.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RedHill Biopharma (RDHL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.