Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 40,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Fanhua by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,444,000 after acquiring an additional 116,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Fanhua by 2.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,404,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,306,000 after acquiring an additional 64,266 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fanhua by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,633,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,666,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fanhua by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,336,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fanhua by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,089,000 after acquiring an additional 12,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FANH opened at $6.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $358.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.54. Fanhua Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $16.37.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $106.08 million during the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Equities analysts expect that Fanhua Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

