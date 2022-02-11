Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Position in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 16.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,261 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Heritage Insurance were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTG. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Heritage Insurance by 78.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Heritage Insurance by 8.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HRTG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

NYSE HRTG opened at $5.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.58. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $164.77 million, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.48.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

