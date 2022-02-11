30,929 Shares in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Global Water Resources by 65.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Global Water Resources during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Water Resources by 16.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Global Water Resources by 22.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Global Water Resources by 15.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Water Resources stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.87. The company has a market capitalization of $343.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.63. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 6.22%. Equities analysts expect that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.0246 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 207.16%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GWRS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $161,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 10,878 shares of company stock valued at $177,986 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

