Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes $623,000 Position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glovista Investments LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 199,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 16,214 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 529,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,137,000 after purchasing an additional 150,700 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 618.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 121,944 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF alerts:

KSA opened at $44.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.09. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $45.56.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.