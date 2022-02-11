MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the second quarter worth about $1,057,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 307.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,219,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in MiMedx Group by 199.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 269,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDXG opened at $4.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $534.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average of $8.02. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $8.69.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

